MURRAY — Freshmen Mikee Buchanan and Claire Johnson combined for 41 points, as McCracken County advanced to the First Region finals for the first time in program history with a 64-54 win over Calloway County on Thursday at Murray State’s CFSB Center.
“Our young kids have stepped up,” head coach Scott Svills said. “I have tried to coach them as upperclassmen, but I do know that I have a freshman as a point guard that I am relying on. I think the big thing for us getting here is that we have had kids that found their roles.”
Eighth grader Skylar Jo Waller did her best to keep the Lady Lakers close, scoring a game-high 33 points.
The Lady Mustangs led for most of the first quarter, as four McCracken players scored, but Calloway’s Madison Futrell buried a 3-point shot with a second left to give the Lady Lakers a 13-12 lead at the buzzer.
McCracken County (15-7) came out in the second period and went on a 7-0 run to open up a 19-13 lead. The Lady Lakers were able to weather the early storm and battled back behind five points in the stanza from eighth grader Waller. But the Lady Mustangs outscored the Lady Lakers by 10 points in the frame, which ultimately decided the contest.
McCracken led 36-27 at halftime behind 12 points from Buchanan. In the third quarter, Waller was an unstoppable force. She was responsible for the Lady Lakers’ first 12 points in the quarter, which kept the game in reach.
Calloway also utilized the long ball to cut the lead going into the fourth to 51-42.
But McCracken maintained its edge in the final frame, helped in part by a 7-0 spurt.
Johnson finished with 22 points, while Buchanan added 19 and Caroline Sivills 11 for McCracken.
Elle Carson had 10 points for Calloway (19-7).
McCRACKEN COUNTY 64, CALLOWAY COUNTY 54
McCracken County 12 24 15 13 — 64
Calloway County 13 14 15 12 — 54
McCracken County Leading Scorers: C. Johnson 22, M. Buchanan 19, C. Sivills 11.
Calloway County Leading Scorers: S. Waller 33, E. Carson 10, M. Futrell 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.