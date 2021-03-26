Freshmen Mikee Buchanan and Claire Johnson combined for 41 of the Lady Mustangs 64 points in the 64-54 win over the Calloway County Lady Lakers on Thursday night in Murray.
“Our young kids have stepped up,” head coach Scott Svills said. “ I have tried to coach them as upperclassmen, but I do know that I have a freshman as a point guard that I am relying on. I think the big thing for us getting here is that we have had kids that found their roles.”
Both teams came out looking for the long ball early.
In the first two minutes the two teams traded three point shots that came up empty.
Four different Lady Mustangs made it in the scorebook in the first quarter.
Calloway County made three 3-point shots in the quarter which helped keep them in the quarter.
The Lady Mustangs led for most of the quarter but a late 3-point shot with a second left in the quarter by junior Madison Futrell gave the Lady Lakers the lead at the end of the first 13-12.
McCracken County came out in the second and went on a 7-0 run to open up a 19-13 lead.
The Lady Lakers were able to weather the early storm and battled back behind five points in the second quarter by eighth grader Skylar Jo Waller.
Mikee Buchanan for the Lady Mustangs led her team with 12 points at the half.
At the half McCracken County led by nine with a 36-27 lead.
Waller was an unstoppable force in the third quarter.
She was responsible for the Lady Lakers first 12 points in the quarter which kept the game in reach for the Lady Lakers.
The three ball started to fall for both teams in the third.
Calloway County behind the long ball cut the lead going into the fourth to 51-42.
Despite having over 30 points in the game by Waller the Lady Mustangs found a way in the final eight minutes to hold on and pull out the win.
Buchanan led McCracken County in the fourth with four points.
A quick 7-0 run in the fourth allowed the Lady Mustangs to make the region 1 championship game on Saturday night for the first time in program history.
McCracken County 12 24 15 13- Total 64
Calloway County 13 14 15 12- Total 54
McCracken County Leading Scorers C. Johnson-22,M. Buchanan- 19, C. Svills- 11.
Calloway County Leading Scorers S. Waller- 33, E. Carson- 10, M. Futrell-6.
