85 Years Ago Republican Herald March 20, 1935
At least one bogus ten dollar bill was in circulation here on Saturday. It was discovered by Perry Arensman at the First National Bank when Paul Borman made a deposit for the Murrie Lumber Company. It is believed the bill was accepted from Fred Kipp in payment of a debt at the lumber company. Mr. Kipp got change for a twenty at the Hub Café earlier in the day but they have no idea who left it there. It seems that the Hub Café is the loser.
The bill is a very poor imitation of a ten dollar bill of the Series of 1928, which would have been redeemable in gold on demand at the U.S. Treasury or in lawful money at any Federal Reserve Bank. A twenty was circulated in Metropolis some weeks ago but was of different construction, being made by pasting two sheets together.
A current report states that in the vicinity of West Frankfort counterfeit ten dollar bills are numerous and merchants have been cautioned to examine all “tens” and present questionable ones to the banks for inspection.
The drillers of the oil well near Mermet have struck a bed of shale which always lies just above an oil or gas vein. Much oil is now in the well, oozing in from the bed of shale. Mr. Kahle, who is in charge of the drilling, left last week for Texas and work is suspended until his return. He is so sanguine of ultimate success that he says every indication now is that oil will be struck at almost any minute when operations have been resumed.
Junior Grace, six-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Elliott Grace, was struck and knocked down about 11 A.M. Tuesday. He was on his way home from school for dinner and, it being raining, had his umbrella up. He failed to see the car which struck him. He was hurried to his home and given prompt examination. While no bones were broken, yet he was severely bruised and cut. The car was driven by a man from Chicago. The accident occurred at the corner of Fifth and Girard Streets.
70 Years Ago Metropolis News March 16, 1950
The first meeting of the newly organized Joppa Chamber of Commerce was held on the 9th with 29 persons signing for membership. More individuals are expected to join. Six committees were set up — Industrial, Agricultural, Financial, Highway, Building and Surveys. Jas. L. Woods is president, A.D. Bunchman, vice president and Lannes Jerdon, secretary.
Six Metropolis businesses were broken into during Tuesday night. In some cases, burglars attempted to break open or carry off a safe, but in all, no merchandise was taken. Those businesses were Farmer’s Grain and Supply Company, 2nd and Ferry; Tilker-Martin and Company, 209 Ferry; Kroger Store, Upper Market; C.B. & Q. Railroad depot; Corno Feed Store and H. & W. Variety Store. At the Kroger store thieves tried to cart a heavy safe out the door, but due to its weight, it was moved only a few feet. Food displays were overturned but there was nothing missing.
The NEWS is pleased to announce that the new section of U.S. Route 45 from the intersection of State Route 145 to Brookport now has a black center line, being painted last week. Weather conditions made it impossible to paint the black line at the time the paving was completed.
March 23, 1950
George E. Miller of Metropolis has received a medal and a certificate of award from the National Government of the Republic of China. The certificate, written in Chinese, states that Miller was awarded the “Breast Order of Yun Hui.” It carried the Grand National Seal for Special Ceremonies, signed by Chiang Chung-Cheng, President and was dated August 21, 1946. The large medal was beautifully decorated and with it was a ribbon to be worn by the medal’s winner.
Sgt. Miller served with the 10th Air Force, a combat cargo air squadron which flew supplies and Chinese personnel. He was serving on one of the planes which flew Chinese forces into Canton two days before V-J Day and the Japanese surrendered the city to this group.
The Joppa Chamber of Commerce this week announced that Lt. Col. Hoburn and others from the U.S. Air Force in Cincinnati, Ohio, will be in Joppa this morning to survey the proposed Joppa site for the United States Air Force Academy. There are plans to build the academy between the Appalachian and Rocky moutain ranges on a line with West Point and Annapolis. Approximately 4,500 students will be accommodated at the new $25,000,000 academy. The Joppa Chamber of Commerce was organized only two weeks ago and is receiving the congratulations of citizens in all parts of Southern Illinois on obtaining this survey for the Air Force Academy.
Tilford and Walters last week started construction of a new plant on West Third Street behind the I.O.O.F. Hall. The company will continue to operate its present (feed) mill at Second and Market Streets and the new plant will make it possible to expand operations as well as having a location which will be above normal high water. New machinery will be installed to expand production. The plant is expected to be completed in two months.
It has been announced that the Fort Massac Broadcasting Company, represented by Jas. H. Firmin, General Manager, has formally applied to the FCC for permission to construct and operate a radio station in Metropolis. The application is for a 500 watt A.M. station to operate on a frequency of 920 kilocycles daytime. If approved, the station will operate seven days a week between the hours of local sunrise and local sunset. If the application is accepted, construction would begin next summer, but no definite date for approval is available at this time. Many of the programs will be designed for rural listeners.
Joe W. Aspley of Glascow, Ky., has recently been appointed new manager of the El Capitan Drive-In Theater. The 438 car theater will have its grand opening on March 29 and 30. Aspley will be assisted by his wife. The theater was purchased from Russell Baker by the El Capitan Theater Corporation. Last season it was handicapped in operation by road building but will open this spring with new improvements. Opening night and the following evening there will be no admission charge. All persons engaged in the operation of the theater will be of local residence.
50 Years Ago Metropolis News March 19, 1970
The heaviest snowfall of the season was blamed Tuesday for an unusually light vote in the Illinois Primary Election in Massac County. The nine-inch blanket made it difficult for many people to participate in the earliest primary in Illinois history. A total of only 3,029 votes was recorded. This included 2,530 Republicans and 499 Democrats. For the Republicans, Paul W. Sommer defeated Howard Miller in his bid for a ninth four-year term as county clerk. Henry A. Brenningmeyer, edged Henry Tilker in the race for the nomination for county treasurer. Oscar (Red) Mizell won over James Foss for the nomination for sheriff. James J. Kennedy won over Earl W. Schmidt and Dwight Mann in the nomination and re-election as county commissioner. In the only contest in the Democratic primary in the county, Lloyd Weaver won the nomination from Charles L. Holley.
[Note: The weight of the heavy snow caused damage to store front awnings.]
In a special meeting of the City Council Tuesday night, a vote was taken to allow Aikins-Farmer Funeral Home to hook up to the city’s water, sewerage and electrical distribution systems at the city limits adjacent to its new location north of the Hospital Addition. A petition consisting of 44 signatures was presented opposing the project. Steve Farmer had met with the Council last week to present his proposal, stating that he has sold his present location on East Fifth Street to the First United Methodist Church and plans to build a new funeral home on a five-acre tract.
The Council had no choice but to accede to the request as they have allowed the privilege to Good Luck Glove Company, Good Samaritan Nursing Home and the Egyptian Trail Motel and Restaurant. The opposition came from those who did not want commercial development in a residential area. An increase in traffic was cited as well as the possibility of “a hodge-podge of commercial enterprises” moving into the area. The streets in the area are not in the best condition and increased traffic would cause further deterioration.
Rev. Edwin Winnecke, 60, and family have moved into the parsonage of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Route 3, and he has assumed the pastorate of that congregation. For the past eight years he has served a dual pastorate in St. Charles County, Missouri. He was ordained into Christian Ministry in 1936 and has served churches in Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa and Illinois. He and his wife, Doris, have four adult children. Plans will be worked out for a Sunday evening installation Service after Easter.
Playing at the Massac Theatre is Alfred Hitchcock’s “Topaz,” starring John Stafford, John Forsythe, Dany Robin, John Vernon and Karin Dor.
25 Years Ago The Metropolis Planet March 15, 1995
Owen “Steve” Farmer, 69, of Jon Street, died Tuesday, March 7 in Metropolis. He was the retired owner of Aikins-Farmer Funeral Home and Miller Funeral Home. A WWII Navy veteran, he was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and active in many civic organizations. Funeral services were held Friday at Aikins-Farmer with burial following in Massac Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife Jeanette, two daughters, two sons, eight grandchildren and three step- grandchildren.
John H. Moorman 76, who served as Massac Circuit Clerk for 16 years, died in a Paducah hospital on March 13. He is a WWII Army veteran and member of First Baptist Church. He also owned and operated Moorman’s Menswear Store in Metropolis. Services were held at Aikins-Farmer Funeral Home Wednesday with burial in Massac Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, daughter, a son, grandchildren and other relatives.
Anna M. Vaughn, 79, of Brookport, and her 30-year-old granddaughter, Suzen Lee Cox, were killed in Paducah on the March 8 when the car in which they were riding collided with a flatbed truck that was carrying concrete culverts. Two children were slightly injured. Cox ran a red light at H,C. Mathis Drive and Old Cairo Road and collided with the truck, the car sliding under the truck. The truck driver was not injured.
