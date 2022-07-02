If you are a boater and somehow have overlooked that this is the July 4th long holiday weekend, prepare to batten down the hatches or something of that sort if you are going afloat during this time.
Particularly evident on the area’s popular recreational waters of canal-linked Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley, the Independence Day weekend — today through Monday — is predictably the busiest stretch of the entire year for the fun fleet.
Recreational boating traffic can be heavy on any “pretty” summer weekend and even more so on a holiday weekend. The July 4th weekend, however, is the maximum draw for the good-time armada. Regular and occasional boaters as well as visitors and locals flock to the waters for these red-letter days.
Kentucky-Barkley, the headliner recreational boating waters in the region, are relatively huge in acreage offered on the sister impoundments. But even so, the sheer number of craft of all varieties on the lakes during the holiday stretch does create some safety concerns for inland mariners.
Water-going law enforcement officers are working the big lakes in full force over the weekend, hoping that boat skippers and passengers will be diligent toward safe operation and recreation out there. Water cops will be on alert for any sketchy piloting and keeping sharp eyes toward boats provisioned with the required safety equipment.
Top concerns are that each craft meets life jacket requirements that mandate one appropriate “personal flotation device” is on board for each passenger and that every passenger younger than age 12 must wear a life jacket at any time a boat is underway.
Safety officials virtually plead for all boat operators and passengers to wear life jackets whenever boats are underway. That is because accidents can’t necessarily be foreseen, and there typically isn’t time to find and don a PFD before a crisis occurs. This is a concern because a commanding percentage of fatalities among boating accident victims are heaped on those who are not wearing life jackets.
Too often in the case of surprise accidents (which they all are), wearing a life jacket can be a matter of life or death because the greatest chances of fatalities lie with victims drowning.
Another major issue with enforcement officers is the use of alcohol or drugs by recreational boat skippers. Again, accident statistics show that an inordinate percentage of accidents involving deaths and injuries are linked to something less than sobriety.
This concern being what it is, water cops are prepared to stop and prosecute impaired boaters for BUI, boating under the influence, which is just as serious a charge nowadays as a drinking driver’s DUI charge.
- A sizzling July weekend is not really the time when outdoors enthusiasts most naturally anticipate deer hunting, but a little foresight wouldn’t hurt.
Deer hunting seems so far away here in the summer swelter, but Kentucky’s earliest dose of whitetail pursuits isn’t that far away. Archery deer hunting and the youth and senior crossbow seasons are just two months ahead.
And planning for other potential whitetail adventures is, well, right here: The application period of Land Between the Lakes firearm quota deer hunts this fall has begun.
Applications for quota hunts in both Kentucky and Tennessee sectors of the federal recreation area can only be made during July. Hunts are scheduled in October, November and December, but they will be open only to people who apply this month and are drawn in a computer lottery to receive quota deer permits.
Hopeful hunters must apply online at the website www.lblquotahunt.usedirect.com/Web/Home.aspx. The fee to apply is $10. The application period began July 1 and runs through midnight of July 31.
Details are available at the general LBL website, www.landbetweenthelakes.us under the recreation and hunting tabs, but the quota hunt dates are similar to those of recent years with the addition of late youth hunts.
In the Kentucky sector, youth (ages 15 and younger) gun hunts for deer will be Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 17-18. One general, all-ages quota hunt will be Nov. 18-20. In the LBL’s Tennessee portion, youth hunts for those ages 6-16 will mirror those same dates as Kentucky’s youth hunts. Meanwhile, general quota hunts there will be Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 18-20.
The two youth hunts in each state are included in a single drawing. A youth hunt permit covers both November and December hunts.
Kentucky quota hunt permits will be for one deer of either sex, unless an antlered buck has already been taken in the LBL by any means. Tennessee quota hunts allow two deer, including only one antlered buck, unless an antlered buck has already been taken in the LBL. Deer taken in the LBL count toward statewide bag limits, except on youth quota hunts.
Kids drawn for the November youth quota hunt may also hunt the December youth hunt in those same designated Hunt Areas for which they were drawn.
Youth hunters must possess a state-approved hunter safety card. Youth not required to have a hunter safety card must carry a signed safety verification form available on the LBL website. One adult over the age of 21 must accompany and supervise each youth.
All hunters must carry an LBL quota hunt permit, appropriate state hunting license, LBL hunter use permit and hunter safety card as required by state regulations.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Outdoors news items can be emailed to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phoned to 270-575-8650.
