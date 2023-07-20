Following the recent storms, personnel at local utilities have worked to restore power to affected areas around western Kentucky. They risk their lives and work long hours to ensure communities can access much-needed electricity.
Paducah Power has been working to address power outages for the past two days. According to its website, Paducah Power has assisted 21,781 individuals who have been affected. It’s one of several energy companies working to help homeowners and businesses in the region recover from the storm. Jackson Purchase Energy has also worked to restore power to people and businesses.
Working during a storm could endanger electricity company personnel or linemen. The job can be exceedingly dangerous due to severe winds, heavy rain and lightning strikes. Power lines are prone to being knocked down, and employees who come into contact with live wires risk electrocution. Slippery circumstances can cause workers to fall or get injured by flying debris.
Electricity workers try to safeguard themselves from unsafe conditions when restoring power during a storm. Wearing personal protective equipment, or PPE, is one of the ways to accomplish this. Rubber gloves, insulated boots and flame-resistant outerwear are examples of personal protection equipment. Linemen also wear hard hats to protect their heads from falling debris and safety glasses or face shields to protect eyes from flying particles.
Scott Adair, a Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative spokesperson, said PPE is a crucial component of a lineman’s job and safety is their top priority.
“PPE is not our lineman’s first line of defense,” Adair said. “We take safety seriously, and our first line of defense is extensive field safety training.”
Adair describes lineman training as a challenging undertaking. According to him, most agencies require trainees to complete a four-year apprenticeship. Classroom and on-the-job training are also part of the program.
“This training entails thousands of hours of on-the-job training and bookwork,” Adair said. “We do continuous training once a year and pick a topic to discuss monthly based on suspected conditions.”
Apprentices learn about electrical systems they will work with, safety protocols and the proper use of PPE during this period. They also learn about the various tools and equipment used in the industry, such as bucket trucks, cranes and heavy gear. After completing an apprenticeship, linemen are prepared to restore power during storms and other emergencies.
When restoring electricity promptly, power companies bear a considerable task. Without electricity, people would be unable to power homes, businesses, or essential services such as hospitals or emergency responders.
Juanita Burden was concerned that her power outage might be prolonged. She was anxious that not having electricity would restrict her from getting things done as a mother of five. A lineman restored power to her home after 45 minutes. Burden expressed gratitude to the electrical workers, saying it would have been difficult to finish her day without their assistance.
“I’m grateful for them because they work hard in dangerous conditions,” Burden said. “I’m sorry for them and their families, but I’m grateful for them. We are fortunate to have them.”
