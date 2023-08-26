PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a work zone lane restriction for bridge deck and maintenance work on a section of KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road in Marshall County starting Monday, August 28, 2023.
KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road will be restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal at mile point 0.88 to allow deck restoration and maintenance work on the overpass that crosses Interstate 69. This is along KY 2595/Lakeview Church Road immediately west of Maddox Road.
The contractor has 30 calendar days to complete the required work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Harper Construction is the prime contractor. The target completion date is September 26, 2023.
This project should have no impact on Interstate 69 traffic flow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.