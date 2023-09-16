Today brings Kentucky waterfowlers early opportunities to take some of their own homegrown ducks: This is day one of the September wood duck hunting.
The special wood duck season, Sept. 16-20 this year, is an early waterfowling stint that handily overlaps the early hunting season for migrating teal. That season begins today, too, providing Kentucky hunters with five days during which both woodies and teal may be bagged.
The continuing teal season, Sept. 16-24 overall, provides four more days, Sept. 21-24, when wood ducks are off the menu, but blue-winged, green-winged and cinnamon teal can be bagged.
Most hunters who turn out for the early waterfowl hunt are in it for the woodies. It’s not like they don’t care for teal, but these little ducks are early migrators passing through from more northerly habitats. They are here one day and maybe gone the same day. And, on a schedule only they understand, at any given time, they may not be here at all.
Wood ducks, on the other hand, are going to be here because they are local birds. Woodies are our only traditional, native ducks. Kentucky, especially the wetlands-rich west portion of our state, has a strong contingent of nesting woodies. Abundant numbers of them are hatched and raised hereabouts each spring and summer.
Back on the teal, many of these smaller birds would have passed through Kentucky on the way to southerly wintering grounds by the time of the traditional duck hunting season beginning at Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, wood ducks are here already, but they also are early migrators, many of which will have left Kentucky by the time of the traditional duck season.
Kentucky wildlife managers have gone to great lengths to support and shield the proliferation of wood ducks in the state. So, with close monitoring to see that no excessive harvest occurs, Kentucky is granted the short early wood duck season so that hunters are allowed to take a relative small portion of the birds that are grown right here at home.
The special Kentucky season for hunting local woodies is based on research that was necessary to show that harvest of the birds has no significant negative impact on the nesting population or overall numbers of migrating wood ducks.
Wood ducks are a special native species here because they are flourishing after flirting with extirpation from Kentucky wetlands — and over their broader range, too — because of overexploitation and especially habitat loss. They are comeback birds.
One of conservation’s greatest success stories, wood ducks have benefitted greatly from preservation and enhancement of remaining wetlands, re-creation of some new habitats and the placement and maintenance of countless man-made woody nesting boxes.
Substituting for wetland area standing trees with natural cavities that wood ducks need in which to nest, nesting boxes have served a large role in bringing the woody population back from the brink to abundance.
Clearing of nesting-appropriate trees and the draining of wetlands were primary reasons for the earlier decline of wood ducks here. Protection of habitat and the birds themselves as well as the boost from people-placed nesting boxes allowed the once embattled woodies to regain a huntable population.
The bag limit on wood duck/teal season days is six ducks, only two of which can be woodies. Any or all of the six can be teal. The teal-only season limit is simply six teal a day.
Shooting hours will be 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset for all. Other general waterfowl regulations, the same as for the traditional goose and duck seasons, apply in these early hunts.
- The earliest waterfowling of the year — at least that for western Kentuckians — is already over.
The September season for hunting non-migratory Canada geese ended Friday in the newly established western zone. This year for the first time, the early season for taking these local-nesting geese is divided into two periods: Sept. 1-15 in the western zone, roughly the western half of Kentucky, while hunting in the eastern zone begins today, running Sept. 16-30.
Eastern zone hunters can take as many as 5 Canada geese per day. Elsewhere in Kentucky, the big honkers are protected until the beginning of the traditional goose season that opens Thanksgiving Day statewide.
- Kentucky’s regular crossbow season for taking white-tailed deer opens today and runs through Jan. 15.
The crossbow deer season, an all-ages endeavor, effectively moots Kentucky’s youth and senior crossbow seasons that began the first Saturday of September (along with the archery deer and turkey season) and ran through Friday. The Sept. 2-15 hunting season provided a bonus two weeks of crossbow deer pursuits for kids younger than 16 and seniors ages 65 and older.
The youth and senior hunters, of course, can join all other hunters during the general crossbow hunting period of deer.
Unlike the archery season, in which deer and the fall turkey hunting periods are uniform, fall turkey hunting via crossbow starts next month: Oct. 1-22 and Nov. 11-Dec. 31.
The fall turkey bag limit by hunting with any or all weaponry is reduced this year as a means to offset what has been sub-standard spring reproduction. This fall, each hunter may take only a maximum of two turkeys. One turkey bagged can have a beard of three inches or longer (typically a mature gobbler), and a second turkey can lack a beard (typically a hen) or have a beard of less than three inches (typically an immature gobbler or “jake”).
