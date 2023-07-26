West Kentucky Community and Technical College has multiple ways to help students enroll in fall 2023 classes, including extended hours and the admissions team visiting local communities.
According to a WKCTC news release, the WKCTC Admissions Roadshow is a way for team members to meet potential students and their families at various locations between July 31 and Aug. 5.
“We are meeting students in their communities to talk with them about applying and enrolling at WKCTC, sharing about our academic programs, financial aid and scholarship opportunities, and to answer any questions,” said Trent Johnson, admissions director. “There is still time for students to enroll, and we want to help them join the WKCTC family.”
The WKCTC Admissions Roadshow will be at the following locations:
• Graves County High School — July 31, 4-7 p.m.
• Marshall County High School — Aug. 1, 4-7 p.m.
• Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center — Aug. 3, 4-7 p.m.
• Kentucky Oaks Mall — Aug. 5, noon-5 p.m.
The news release said WKCTC admissions, advising, records, financial aid, business offices and the bookstore will be open for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7-10. The college will operate during regular business hours on Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bookstore will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12. All student services offices are located in the Anderson Technical Building.
WKCTC offers more than 200 different credentials — a degree, a diploma, and/or a certificate — in various career and academic programs that can help students enter directly into the workforce or transfer to a four-year university. Evening and online class options are available. Some short-term certificates may be earned in as little as four months.
Offices and departments will be closed until 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 for faculty and staff in-service, according to WKCTC.
Fall classes begin Aug. 14. For more information and to enroll in WKCTC classes, contact admissions by emailing wkctcenrollment@kctcs.edu or call 270-534-3435.
