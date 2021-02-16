BENTON — If you rely on gas to heat your home you’re asked to keep your thermostat down.
Extreme cold in Texas is causing a shortage of natural gas nationwide. Benton Gas System has several regulator systems throughout Marshall County that tap natural gas from a gas line owned by Texas Gas Transmission, LLC.
“We are not going to run out of gas. You’re still going to have your heat, your appliances are still going to be there,” said Jessica Scillian, Benton Gas System office manager. “We are just asking you to conserve that to protect the storage that we have purchased already for the customers. So that we don’t run out of that discounted gas.”
The city of Benton said they received an email alerting them of freezing pipes in Texas. The freezing pipes are resulting in a lower volume of gas. Pipes in Texas are above ground and aren’t protected like the ones locally. The Texas Gas Transmission’s natural gas pipeline runs through several states, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Indiana.
Benton Gas system buys natural gas about five years in advance.
“If we deplete the storage that we have in our tank right now then we have to go daily and buy some gas for the customers,” Scillian said. “And that’s what we’re trying to avoid.”
If the company depletes its reserve now, it will be forced to buy high natural gas prices. This will result in rising gas bills for customers in the future.
Benton Gas System recommends uou put on your thermostat at or below 70 degrees and limit using multiple gas appliances at once. The company said residents are using more gas this month. On Sunday, natural gas output for the area doubled the daily average.
“Limit your water heaters, your cookstoves,” Scillian said. “If you have gas logs and gas heat please just use one or the other please don’t use both.”
Conserving now can save you hundreds later, she said.
