Wilma Diane Watkins Bennett, 78, of Fulton, passed in peace on April 29, 2022, at the Fulton Nursing and Rehab.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Bennett; and two nephews, Mark Young and Nathan Dunn; as well as several great nieces and nephews and additional family.
She was a devout Christian with strong faith in the Lord and a personal relationship with Jesus. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fulton.
She was formerly the Director of Graves County Public Library. She also served as a librarian at Calloway County Public Library and UT Martin. She was a school teacher for several years in Dallas, Texas.
The family requests that those wishing to honor her life please consider a donation to First United Methodist Church in Fulton.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday May 29 at First United Methodist Church.
