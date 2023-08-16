DJ Williams suffered every athlete’s worst nightmare last football season.
The Murray State quarterback suffered a torn ACL in week one of the Racers’ season against Texas Tech.
Williams had high hopes coming into last season, fresh off winning OVC Freshman of the Year in 2021.
Williams said having last year ripped away from him wasn’t easy to deal with mentally. However, the support of his teammates helped him get past that adversity.
“It was just so hard for me last year coming off the injury,” Williams said. “When it first happened, I put myself in a shell. It wasn’t good for my mental health. But my teammates, my coaches, my family — shoutout to everybody around here because everybody here kept me motivated, telling me it would be OK.”
He said one of those who helped encourage him during that adversity was Murray State athletic director, and former Racer quarterback Nico Yantko.
“The new AD, Nico, he’s one of those guys that came up to me after I tore my ACL,” Williams said. “I barely even knew him, but he came up to me and gave me some advice about how it happened to him before, and he knows I can bounce back. Just everybody believing in me is what helped me along the way.”
Williams is now back at camp, and says he’s getting back to his old self.
He’s put on about 20 pounds of muscle in the offseason, and said the biggest challenge has been adjusting to live reps against a defense again.
Williams said his time away from the game has helped him appreciate football even more.
“For this season, I’ve taken every practice so glorified, every practice,” Williams said. “Last year I missed so many of them with my guys, and it just hurt me so much not being out there with them every day that I could be.”
Williams will get his shot at redemption when his team opens the season against Presbyterian on Sept. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.