William W. Winters, 87 of Metropolis, went to meet his Lord and Savior on May 29, 2021. He passed away at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mr. Winters was a member of the Community Christian Church
in Metropolis. He retired as a supervisor of tax assessment for both Massac and Pulaski counties. He was a minister at several Christian churches with his longest ministry occurring at First Christian Church in Pulaski. He was the owner of the former CBW Land Company, a timber and sawmilling business.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty (Borchelt) Winters; one daughter, Deborah Rhodes; and his parents, Helen (Davis) and Donald Winters.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons William “Billy” Winters (Karen), Tommy Winters, Jason Crawford (Lindsay); two daughters Diane Adams (Doyle), Jenifer Carter (Chris); two brothers, David Winters (Rachel Lausch), Richard Winters (Cynthia); one sister, Mary Turner (Elmer), several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge and from 8 a.m. Sunday until the funeral hour at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, with Bill Littrell officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Pulaski. Full military honors will be given by area veterans and the United States Navy Burial Team.
To sign the online guestbook visit, www.jones-funeral.com.
Jones Funeral Home Villa Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.
