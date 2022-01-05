William P. Hutchinson, 74, of Fredonia, passed away Friday Dec. 31, 2021, at the Caldwell Medical Center. William was an avid hunter and fisherman, loving all things outdoors. He served his country in the Marines during the Vietnam Era being awarded two purple hearts during his tour of duty. He was a member of White Sulphur Church, a 1965 graduate of Caldwell County High School, and on 1963 Caldwell County state football championship tea.. Before his retirement, he was employed as a lineman for the Princeton Electric Company, and later was a prison guard for the West Kentucky Correctional Complex.
He was born to the late Porter Eugene and Beatrice Carter Hutchinson on Jan.5, 1947, in Caldwell County.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Cecelia Chamber Hutchinson; daughter, Jessica Ann (Aaron) Baker of Princeton; son, William Carter (Sarah) Hutchinson of Princeton; brothers, David Eugene (Jane) Hutchinson of Princeton and Kenneth (Peggy) Hutchinson of Dexter; seven grandchildren, Carmie Eliza Baker, Halleah MacKinley Baker, Charles Carter Hutchinson, Kingston Ross Cruz, Landen Michael Magan, Kameron Hutchinson and Jasper Doss; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 5, 2022 at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Felker officiating assisted by Rev. Lester Watson assisting. Burial will follow in the Meeks cemetery with military honors to be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior, 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave. Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203.
You may light a candle or leave a message at www.mor
gansfuneralhome.
