VIENNA, Ill. — William Robert “Bob” Arington, 88, of Vienna, died at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.
Bob was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and had served stationed in Europe during the Korean War.
Bob was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vienna.
Survivors include-his wife, Edwina Arington of Vienna; his four children, Robbie Arington Lewis of Florence, Alabama, Cindy Arington Greer of Tampa, Florida, Julie Arington Foster of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Laura Arington-Newbold of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Oretha Bass of Wickliffe, Kentucky.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Robert and Hazel Marie (Lyons) Arington.
Friends may call at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery from 9 -10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020. A Graveside service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Vienna First Baptist Church (Food Pantry program), P.O. Box 727, Vienna, Illinois 62995.
To share a memory of Bob or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com.
