The Honorable Willard Bryant Paxton, a fixture in the Princeton legal community since 1972, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, after a short illness.
Willard was born in Grand Rivers, on April 28, 1943, and spent his childhood in Cobb and Cerulean.
Mr. Paxton is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Jill Bubeck Paxton; daughter Katherine Brown and husband Randy of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter, Ashley Battram of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee;, and grandchildren, Paxton and Bryant Brown and Zoie and Nicholas Battram.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Bryant Paxton and Irwin Willard Paxton.
After graduating from Caldwell County High School and Murray State University, Paxton served as an U.S. Army Ranger stationed in Germany and then attended the University of Kentucky Law School. Upon graduation from UK in May 1971, he clerked for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Earl Osborne.
Returning to Princeton in 1972, Paxton served the legal community with Johnstone and Eldred (later Eldred, Paxton and Terry), and as city attorney and assistant commonwealth attorney until his election to the 56th Judicial Circuit as circuit judge in 1979. He served Caldwell, Lyon, Trigg and Livingston counties for 12 years in the role.
In 1991, Judge Paxton was appointed administrative law judge for the Kentucky Workers Compensation program, handling workers’ compensation cases.
He opened Paxton Law in 1994 in Princeton and represented clients for 25 years until his retirement in 2020.
Willard, “Papa”, “Dad,” was most happy when on the back of his gorgeous chestnut Arabian gelding, especially when joined by his wife, daughters, son in law, grandchildren, and dog.
A celebration of Mr. Paxton’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Morgan’s Funeral Home Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kids Chance of Kentucky, PO Box 910234, Lexington, KY 40591 and Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation, c/o hospice care, 4220 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.
