While the majority of the Joppa-Maple Grove School Board voted for the resolution authorizing annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Massac Unit District No. 1, that does not make it a done deal.
There are many other steps to go through.
And one of those is the vote of the residents from both districts.
Dr. William Phillips, the lead consultant with MidWest School Consultants at the University of Illinois-Springfield, which performed the J-MG/Unit 1 feasibility study, explained the process at the study's June 9 presentation.
That process begins with each school board “making a resolution to the regional superintendent saying they wish to pursue an annexation,” Phillips explained. “The regional superintendent will set up a hearing and anybody from either district can speak to the proposition and have their comments recorded. The regional superintendent makes a decision based on criteria of whether or not to approve the resolution. (That decision) goes to the state superintendent who makes a decision based on the same criteria.”
From past experience, Phillips noted the state superintendent usually approves the resolution “because they know the people are going to get to vote on it. Then the regional superintendent submits the referendum for the next general election, and the ballot is set for a reorganization proclamation. If the majority of the people of Joppa-Maple Grove decide this is a good thing for boys and girls, and the people of Massac Unit 1 think it's a good thing for their boys and girls, then it passes. But if one district says no, it does not happen.
“Every method uses this voting requirement — it doesn't matter how many more votes one district has than another, it's what the majority of people in your community decide,” Phillips added.
Those interested in serving on the J-MG committee analyzing all three feasibility studies should submit their request, including their name, phone numbers and email, to superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman by dropping it off at JHS or via email to vartman@joppa38.com by Friday, July 8.
