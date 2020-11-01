METROPOLIS, Ill. — Maxine Russell claims she's “lived a pretty dull life” and doesn’t do as much as she used to since she retired.
But those who know her best disagree.
“That woman is busy,” exclaimed nephew Max Russell, owner of Russell Electric in Metropolis. “She runs so much and is always doing something for somebody.”
His cousin Mollie Russell, owner of Frosted By Mollie in Metropolis, agrees. “She's always on the go. She literally never stops. She doesn't miss a sporting event. She's there for everything. She's the one person you can count on to be there no matter what.”
But to Maxine Russell, she is living up to the values her mother taught her and her five siblings while growing up in America.
• • •
America is small community in Pulaski County. John and Ethel Russell moved there from Tennessee via horse and buggy during the flood of 1937 after they eloped. Ethel Russell was told she couldn't have any children; John Jr. was born when she was 35. Five other children — Betty Russell Mitchell; twins Max Ray Russell and Maxine Rae Russell; Clarence Russell; and Glenn Russell — followed. The six also had half-siblings through their father; their half-sister Eula Sutton is 97 and still living on her own in Milwaukee.
John Russell, who worked at TVA until he became disabled, built his new bride a four-room house and it was there she gave birth to and raised their six children after he died when Maxine Russell was 9.
“She raised all six of us by herself” working as a dishwasher at Bea's Cafe in Cairo to help supplement the Social Security she received for her children after her husband's passing.
“Me and my siblings talk about that quite a lot,” Russell said of their America raising. “We were happy because we didn't have anything to compare to. Everyone in our community were in the same boat. We went to a one-room school house, Hayes School, and we had one instructor, George McNeil, and he had all eight classes there. At sixth grade, I went to Lovejoy in Mounds City; we were ahead of those kids because he took so much time each day with each class. I look back and wonder how he did that. It was a good experience.”
Among her first jobs was chopping weeds in a Missouri soybean field.
“One of the people in Mounds City had a bus and took the kids who wanted to go. We thought it was fun riding on the bus because we were all together. Back then, we didn't know what tired was,” Russell said. “We were raised really hard, but we didn't know it at the time because all of our school buddies would be right there with us.”
They made $5 a day and when she didn't go to the field, Russell cleaned house and babysat. “It was a blessing to us at that time. That’s how I paid for a lot of things.”
Russell graduated from Meridian High School. She took the civil service exam, scoring very high in typing and shorthand classes. Following graduation, she and her twin brother, Max, took the train from Cairo to Chicago, where a job with the highway department was waiting for her. She stayed three months, noting the culture shock was too much. She came back to America and got a job with the Farmers Home Administration office in Anna. She quit in 1967 when she married “the love of my life” and moved to Metropolis.
She was 19. He had just returned that summer from serving in Vietnam and they married in December. “I was too young to realize the things people encountered over there,” she said. They were married for 10 years.
•••
On Valentine's Day 1968, Russell started an over 40-year career with Electric Energy Inc., or EEI, in Joppa. She started as a switchboard operator, then receptionist, moving to the accounting department after getting that degree from Shawnee Community College, then to benefits and finally to human resources. She retired on Dec. 31, 2010, six weeks short of the 43-year mark.
“I sorta just rose. It was great place to work,” she said. “I started there and it was just a blessing. I was able to retire with a decent retirement and still have my health.”
Along with being EEI's HR manager, she also worked part-time at the EEI Credit Union from 1984 until she retired. “I enjoyed meeting the people and I could keep track of the people at EEI. I miss that,” Russell said.
During her time as HR manager Russell had a boss who “was very good to me, but a lot of employees didn't like him. He expected perfection. I might do a project for him and an hour before he was to present it, he wanted changes. It would frustrate so many people that he would change his mind. But you've got to adapt to change. I guess that's why now, the changes don't affect me as much as they do some people,” she said.
•••
It was during her time at EEI that Russell began sharing her talents with the Metropolis community.
Her biggest project is her church work. A member and trustee of First Missionary Baptist Church in Metropolis, she's the church’s financial secretary, not only doing all the financial reports but the weekly bulletins and “just whatever anybody needs done.”
She is a member of the Metropolis Lions Club.
She's vice chairman of the Massac Memorial Hospital board. Following a recommendation, she was appointed as a board member several years ago by the Massac County Commission and moved up to vice chair as people came off the board. “It's been interesting. I've learned a lot just by being on the board,” she said.
For about 29 years, she was elected to the board of trustees of her alma mater, Shawnee Community College, serving as chair person for two terms under two presidents. “I had a personal interest there,” she said. “The students is what it should be all about. We as adults get wrapped up in the day-to-day stuff and you forget why you're really there.”
And at one time, she was a member of the Massac County Mental Heath board.
It was during those years that Russell, in 2000, was recognized by the Metropolis Planet with the Lois Lane Award for her contributions to the community through her volunteerism while also working.
“What else have I done?” she pondered. “I'm getting so old. I've had a long career of different stuff. I'll be 72 (in November). Over the years, I've experienced a lot of things a lot of people my age have not. I've covered a lot of ground.”
•••
And a lot of that ground means being there for her family. That is something Russell won't be retiring from.
Her latest “job” is helping her niece Mollie Russell at her bakery. “I've been helping Mollie a lot. I had quite a bit of free time when she opened up, I thought about helping her, and she's just assumed I'm going to be there,” Russell said with a laugh
But for Mollie: “My aunt Maxine is my go-to girl” not only helping at the bakery, but “she takes care of my kids a lot for me. They’d rather hang with her than me!”
Russell didn't have children of her own, but her five siblings gave her 17 nieces and nephews and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
“Growing up, she was the aunt you always wanted to be around,” Max Russell said. “She said I'm the son she never had. I still call her every day to see how she's doing. As an adult, she's been a blessing. When we were building (our new) building, she said she wanted to help, so she'd paint, take out trash, run errands.”
It's to her house the Russell clan converges for all its family activities
“She is the glue to the family. If there's any bickering, she intervenes and says, 'This is not what we do,'” Mollie Russell said. “She's super family oriented. I've never experienced any family member like she is. She literally puts everything aside for family. She's just an all-around awesome person.”
No matter her home's size, “I've always been a haven for my nephews and nieces,” Russell said. “Whenever they come to town, I come in and people are here. It's the gathering place for everybody. I like it like that because they know they're welcome here. They all feel comfortable.”
And Russell wants other to be comfortable in her other homes as she also has four rental properties she keeps up to her personal standards. “I don't want people living in something I wouldn't live in,” she said.
“My sister tells me, 'I don't know how you do it.' I say, 'We're all put here for a purpose.' We all have different purposes and mine is to take care of people, I guess,” Russell said. “I treat others like I want to be treated. If someone needs help and they're sincere, and if I can, I do it. And I've been blessed. And I think that’s why I've been blessed because I've always been willing to help others. I've helped several and I don't regret it. They're very appreciative. I do my own thing and help other people whenever I can. I didn't have anybody to help me when we came along. I had a half-brother, he was my dad's oldest son, he was the only one who really helped my mom.”
Russell also helps take care of others, overseeing their needs and driving them where needed. Max Russell noted there are constantly children at her house playing basketball “and in the summer she's feeding them ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, taking them places.
“She says she takes care of others because she believes if she takes care of other people the Lord will put people in her life to take care of her when she's older,” he said. “She's a loving, giving, phenomenal person. We need more people in the world like her.”
Russell attributes her outlook to her mother, who she cared for until she passed away in 1997, and her American upbringing.
“I credit my mom for all six of us,” she said. “They raised us to be honest. Mom always said pay your bills, don't steal, treat others how you want to be treated, she brought us up in church. We were just country people.
“That's what I'm all about — I don't fancy material things that much. Material things get old and soon they play out,” Russell continued. “What's really important is your family and those relationships and helping people. Those are the things that last. It's nice to have dependable things and a lot of money but money doesn’t mean anything if you're sitting by yourself looking at the walls.
“Those days in America, I cherish those memories down there. They were good old days to us. It makes you appreciate things you have now. I've had good a life. I've been blessed with good friends, good family and good health; what more can you ask for?”
