Wayne Rueben Hille, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 2:52 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Southgate Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
Mr. Hille was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He retired after 30+ years from Allied Signal as a chemical operator. He served in Vietnam as a member of the United States Army and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He is survived by his children, Michelle (Ronnie) Hille-Woodin of Santa Fe, Texas, Jennifer Hille of Paducah, Michael (Kelly) Hille of Brookport, Illinois, and Angela (Chad) Willett of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Christopher Legereit, Justin Legereit, Alexandria Patton, Zackary Hille, Xavier Hille, Jackson Willett, Brooke Willett, and Raegan Willett; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Legereit, Mason Legereit & Luca Legereit; a nephew, Kevin Fulkerson of Metropolis, Illinois and a niece, Shirley Jennings of Brookport, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben & Lena Teckenbrock Hille; his wife, Joan Elizabeth Hille; three sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Sept. 5 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Rev. Gary Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Massac/Metropolis Memorial Gardens in Metropolis, Illinois. Prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. and visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 South 6th Street, Paducah, KY 42001.
Share a memory or leave a message for the family at milnerandorr.com.
