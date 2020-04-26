Dear Annie: Due to COVID-19 and the economic downturn, I was recently laid off and am getting unemployment. My wife, meanwhile, is a health care worker who still has to work with COVID-19 positive patients. She is ticked off at me, and everything else, and would like some time off. Please help. — Husband at Home
Dear Husband: First, a huge thank- you to your wife and all the other health care workers and emergency responders on the front lines of this crisis; the sacrifices that they’re making for the rest of us are truly remarkable. And thank you to the family members, such as yourself, who are these workers’ rocks.
It may be awhile before your wife can take any real time off. Your job, in the meantime, is to make her time away from work as stress-free as possible. That means stepping up with any household chores that she might normally manage, having a meal ready when she’s off work, and offering a sympathetic ear whenever she needs to vent.
I know that this isn’t an easy time for you, either. No one wants to be laid off. I’m so sorry that you’re going through this. Hang in there, and trust that there is a light at the end of this tunnel, even if we can’t quite see it yet.
