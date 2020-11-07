Wanda McDaniel, 82, of Princeton, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Princeton Health and Rehabilitation in Princeton. Mrs. McDaniel was born on May 6, 1938, in Princeton, to the late James Guy and Dorothy Wade Skipworth. She retired after working for many years as a loan officer in the banking and finance industry. Mrs. McDaniel was a member at Northside Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher, the co-director, along with her husband, of the Senior Adult ministry, and as a member of the hospitality committee.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roy McDaniel of Princeton; a daughter, Melissa McDaniel of Dawson Springs; a son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Jim and Linda McDaniel of Morgantown; two grandchildren and their spouses, Cortney and Tim Brown of Hawesville and Dr. Brent and Leslie McDaniel of Henderson; five great-grandchildren,Brock, Jackson and Elizabeth McDaniel and Wyatt and Lynnlee Brown.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister ~ Ruth Martin.
Visitation for Mrs. Wanda McDaniel will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Northside Baptist Church in Princeton. A private service of committal will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
