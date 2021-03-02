Wanda Faye Sprow, 79 of Benton, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah of natural causes.
She was born June 13, 1941, in Marshall County, the daughter of the late Jim and Lena Ross West.
She was a member of Union Hill Church of Christ. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Sprow; and a sister, Linda Sue Walker.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Sprow of Benton; three daughters, Rhonda Underhill of Murray, Regina Taylor of North Carolina, and Renita Underhill of Calvert City; four grandchildren, Landon Lockhart, Shelli Newberry, Alisha Wilson and Justin Wilson and five great grandchildren.
The family chose cremation. There are no services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.