Wanda (Edwards) Lane, 85, of Brookport, passed away at 7:43 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Fooks Cemetery in Possum Trot, Kentucky, with the Rev. Charles Tate officiating.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Nix and husband, Robert “Bobby”; grandsons, Billy “B.J.” Lampley and wife, Jessica and Nathan Nix; great-grandchildren, Reese, Judah, Isaac and Elli Drew Lampley; brothers, Randall Edwards and Tom Edwards and wife, Debbie; and several nieces and nephews.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Betty (Clapp) Edwards; sisters, Geraldine Edwards, Shirley Duncan and Betty Jean Inglish; brothers, Billy Edwards, David Edwards, Harold “Butchie” Edwards, Darold Edwards, Jimmy Edwards, Vernon Edwards, Ruble Ray Edwards and Larry Edwards.
Memorials may be made in Wanda’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Pallbearers will be David Alan Inglish, Zane Edwards, Duane Edwards, Shaun Edwards and Jordan Edwards.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Melvin “Jr.” Duncan, John Edwards, Tony Edwards and Anthony Edwards.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.