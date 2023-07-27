Students, parents, ministers, police, neighbors, businesses, and more — all joining together with the intention of changing the community for the better, one step at a time.
The Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation plans to host its first Paducah Kindness Color Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic began, at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at Noble Park’s Greenway Trail. Attendees will meet up at shelter 16 and the McCracken County Band will lead them to the nature trail.
The event will feature three color stations holding a total of 500 pounds of non-toxic, biodegradable color pigment. Volunteers will throw the pigment on walkers as they move down the trail. When the walk is complete, everyone will be given their own packet of color for a group throw. A foam machine will await walkers as they return, and the Paducah Fire Department will spray off the color — though co-founder Susan Guess said most people seem to like to keep it on.
Several local businesses and organizations are taking part in the festivities, with the McCracken County High School drumline leading walkers down the trail. Electric 96.9 will play music; Chicken Salad Chick, Banks Market and the Graves County ASAP Youth Council are providing water; Wellsprings Dermatology is offering free sunscreen; and The Dirt Road will offer cotton candy.
Susan Guess said the event — now the region’s largest community walk — gives students a chance to start the new school year with a positive focus, building a better school culture and stronger communities.
Susan and her daughter, Morgan Guess, founded the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation in 2012, when Morgan was still in elementary school, following a traumatic experience with bullying. Since then, they have worked to decrease bullying and spread kindness in numerous ways.
They lobbied the legislature for a bill to formally define bullying in Kentucky; commissioned four “kindness murals” across Paducah; had an official “Be Kind Kentucky” license plate approved, with proceeds benefiting Kentucky’s youth mental health drop-in centers; and organize an annual Scarf in the Park event to provide warm clothing to community members in need.
“It’s such a special day, it’s a fun day, and it really is about saying kindness matters,” Susan Guess said Wednesday. “Being fearless is about being kind, but it’s also standing up when you see someone not being kind,” she said.
Morgan Guess agrees.
When she was eight years old, she was diagnosed with clinical depression and prescribed anti-depressants following an experience with a bully that left her having panic attacks and stomach spasms.
She said because she was scared of her bully, she waited too long to tell her parents what was going on. She said she was struggling to differentiate tattling from telling, and didn’t realize at the time that talking to an adult would be standing up for herself.
Now 20 years old, she reflects on how negative thoughts consumed her life as a child. But if she could go back in time to tell her 8-year-old self anything, it would be, “There are people around you who really care about you and really want you to do well .... Give yourself the opportunity to lean on someone and don’t be afraid to ask for that help. It’s OK to ask for help.”
Morgan Guess said that, in a way, her work has helped her heal from some of the trauma she experienced.
“I think a lot of times we feel like we’re the only ones going through it. That’s really what the power is in speaking up, is realizing that there are people that have been through it. There are people that are here for you.”
And when it comes to standing up for yourself and others who are experiencing bullying, she said you don’t have to put yourself in a vulnerable situation to help.
She offers the following tips:
• Come up with an excuse to remove the bullied person from the situation. This could be as simple as telling them someone else is looking for them or needs to speak with them.
• Talk to the person who was being bullied. Offer a listening ear and kind words and let them know they aren’t alone.
• Tell somebody else, whether it’s an adult or another friend who can step in and help diffuse the situation.
Morgan Guess said if you’re feeling confident enough to take the opportunity to show kindness to a bully, it may be worth it. But she emphasizes that “killing them with kindness” isn’t always a good option. “If you’re in a bad situation, you need to get yourself out of it and ask for help,” she said.
Now in college, she’s studying both computer and political science with the hope of coming up with creative ways to continue her work in the future.
