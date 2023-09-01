PADUCAH — The United Way of Western Kentucky will hold its annual community-wide day of service on Friday.
It’s called Project United, and this year it’s expected to be bigger than ever.
For the first time, it will cover seven west Kentucky counties, including Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken.
Volunteers will do everything from manual labor to office work.
There are no special skills required — just a willingness to help.
Those interested can still sign up to volunteer at unitedwaywky.org/projectunited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.