Local and state agencies have established ways for those who are looking to volunteer their services or donate to recovery efforts in Mayfield and Graves County in the aftermath of Friday's catastrophic tornado.
Kentucky State Police have set up a hotline for those who want to volunteer or donate. Volunteers are asked to call 270-331-1979. Those who wish to offer donations are asked to call 270-297-7772 or 270-331-0945. KSP asks that people keep KSP Post 1 phone lines and 911 phone lines clear for those needing assistance. Authorities continue to request the public avoid areas directly impacted by the tornado.
In addition, several area groups have set up donation drives to help those impacted by the tornado. Email news@paducahsun.com to update donation and shelter information. Below is a list of several drives people can donate to throughout the community:
- McCracken County School District has organized a “Stuff the Bus” donation drive on Dec. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lone Oak Middle School on Bleich Road. Items requested include water, baby items, canned food, boxed food, blankets, tarps, dog food, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, large trash bags, towels, pillows and cases, toilet paper, paper towels, basic cleaning items and plastic cups.
- McCracken County EMS Building at 3700 Coleman Road is accepting donations for disaster relief on Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Members of the Paducah Police Department will be at Paducah’s southside Walmart location on Irvin Cobb Drive collecting donations from noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 12. Items requested include cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, and baby supplies. PPD will also take donations at the police station on Broadway Street during the station’s normal business hours Monday through Friday.
- Mayfield Community Foundation has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for people to donate to. Monetary donations can also be sent to First Kentucky Bank c/o Mayfield Community Foundation, 223 S 6th St., Mayfield, KY 42066.
- The Johnson Bar in Paducah is accepting donations on Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Items needed included non-perishable food items, pet food and pet necessities, kids clothing, new socks, new undergarments, diapers and baby items, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, toiletries, cots, disposable plates, eating utensils, tinfoil, and tinfoil baking dishes.
- The Pour Room Candle Bar in Paducah is accepting donations on Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Items requested include water, clothing, socks, shoes, flashlights, blankets, toothbrushes, toiletries and feminine products.
- Way Center in Wingo is open as a shelter.
- Lone Oak Baptist Church, Paducah, is opening as shelter and donation site.
- Paducah Shooter's Supply is taking donations. Click here for a full list.
- Washington Street Warming Center in Paducah is opening up as a shelter.
- Calvert City Civic Center will be taking donations Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Marshall County Elks Lodge is open for donations.
- Tree Climbers Boutique in Paducah is asking for baby items, clothes, blankets, gloves, lights, and batteries.
- Calvert City has posted more information in this link.
- Purpose Church in Calloway County is collecting donations at The Lot (601 S 12TH ST, Murray, KY 42071). They are asking for hygiene products, water, and tarps. Collection is continuing on Sunday from 9 a.m. - noon.
- You can also help financially by donating to this link: https://wearerelevant.org/mayfield
- Independence Bank is taking donations for storm victims. Checks can be made payable to Independence Bank, just put "Storm Damage" in the memo. You can drop off checks at any Independence Bank location.
- Knights of Columbus Hall in Fancy Farm is open as a shelter.
- Fredonia First Baptist Clothes Closet is on call. They have hygiene items, diapers, and clothes. You can call them at 270-963-2818.
- Anything Goes Trading Company, at 41 Baldree Road, Boaz, is asking for food, clothes, toiletries, and bottled water.
- You can also donate non-perishable items, water, flashlights, cold weather gear/accessories, and more, to the Customer Service Desk inside the Kentucky Oaks Mall.
- Hot lunches are available at His House Ministries in Mayfield.
- The American Red Cross has a list of available shelters here.
- First United Methodist Church in Hickman is open as a shelter, according to the American Red Cross.
- Bardwell Baptist Church in Carlisle County is open as a shelter, according to the American Red Cross.
- Heartland Church Paducah is accepting donations at the A.C.T.S. house shed on the Heartland Church campus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Donations needed include new socks, new undergarments, blankets, pillows, towels, sheets, coats, warm clothes, shoes, toiletry items, food, water, phone chargers and cords, food gift cards and hotel vouchers. Heartland Church is also open for volunteers to help organizing donations and serving those in need. Volunteers will have a work day starting at 3 p.m. Sunday and continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Monetary donations are also accepted at this link.
- Heartland Church’s A.C.T.S. Ministry on the main campus is going to be open starting on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for those in need.
- The state of Kentucky has organized the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund to assist people in the state affected by the storm system. Donations to the relief fund are tax deductible. Donations can be made online or mailed to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet. Checks should include on the memo line “Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund” and can be sent Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY, 40622.
Volunteers who can chainsaw, drag limbs, pick up trash or help pack up valuables can go to the Lyon County Courthouse at 12:30 p.m. to help.
Email The Sun at news@paducahsun.com to inform the community about other donation drives, volunteer opportunities or other ways to assist victims of Friday night’s tornadoes.
