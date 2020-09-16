KENNETT, Mo. — Reverend Vodie Jackson Jr. of Kennett, formerly of Mayfield, passed away September 5, 2020, at St. Bernard’s Hospital in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Vodie was born to the late Vodie Sr. and Rachel (Stevens) Jackson August 16, 1935, in Martin, Tennessee. Vodie married Dean Wiggins on December 24, 1953, in Corinth, Mississippi.
Vodie is survived by his wife Dean Jackson of Kennett; a son, Scott Jackson of Kennett; three daughters, Donna (Tommy) McElwrath of Rector, Arkansas; Diana Bridges (Roy Diviney) of McKenzie, Tennessee; Delayna Jackson (Rick Sofilkanich) of Nashville, Tennessee; and special daughter in law, Mandee Perry Blue; two sisters, Betty McGuire of Fulton, Tennessee, and Mary Matheny of Pilot Oak, Kentucky; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren
Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, his son, David Bryan Jackson; four brothers, J.W. Jackson, Lee Jackson, Eugene (Bob) Jackson, and Gary Jackson; and two sisters, Helen Hicks and Alvie Mae Jones.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 7, 2020, at the McDaniel Chapel in Kennett, with Reverend Ron Lawson officiating and Reverend Charles Avants assisting, burial was Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at the House of Worship Cemetery (formerly the Lynnville Pentecostal Cemetery) in Lynnville, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdanielfuneralservice.com.
Livestream services can be watched on our Facebook Page at McDaniel Funeral Service.
McDaniel Funeral Service of Kennett was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.