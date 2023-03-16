Virginia M. Anderson, 97 of Benton, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
Born Tuesday, June 16, 1925 in Benton, she was the daughter of the late Paul DeWitt Cross and the late Allyne (Fisher) Cross. She was the wife of the late Clyde Eugene Anderson.
She was a receptionist for Marshall County Mental Health for over 20 years as well as a homemaker, gardener and seamstress. She wrote poetry as a hobby. Was a people person and never met a stranger. She liked to read, listen to music and sing. She was oldest living member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, Richard Eugene Anderson of Benton; daughters, Etta Lou Smith (late Mike “Moonie” Smtih) of Benton, Linda Jo Moore of Murray; grandchildren, Stephanie D. Richardson, A. Sean Moore, R. Todd Anderson, Michelle Moore Cash (late Jody Cash), Lauren Smith-Cornwell (Bobby); and great grandchildren, Maggie E. Smith, Madyson Martin, Addison Blanks, Austin Moore, Colin Moore and Joshua Anderson.
A Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Fairdealing Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from noon — 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, Louisville Chapter, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693; or World Bible School, PO Box 2169, Cedar Park, TX 78630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.