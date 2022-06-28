METROPOLIS, Ill. — Vicki L. Swenney, 66, of Metropolis, died Sunday June 26, 2022, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Darryl Neill officiating. There will be no visitation.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 49 years, John R. Swenney; daughters, Claudia Sumner, and Joni Sullivan; three granddaughters, Chasity Sullivan, Kalissa Sullivan and Cheyenne Sumner; two great grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobbie Allen; mother, Helen (Hall) Allen Hill; stepfather, Benjamin “Bus” Hill; and one sister.
Memorial donations may be made Massac County Patriots Marching Band Boosters, c/o Massac County High School 2841 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, IL, 62960; or the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
