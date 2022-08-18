Velma Jean Greenwald, 83, of Metropolis, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
Funeral services were held Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Preston Foster officiating. Burial followed in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Jean was of Lutheran faith and nothing brought her more joy than visiting and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean is survived by her children, Deborah Arnold and husband Frank of Springfield, Kentucky, and Devin Greenwald and wife Sandra of Brookport; two grandsons, Jacob Fairless and Jonathon Fairless and wife Brittany; two great-grandchildren, Damon and Leo Fairless; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jesse Kersey; and husband, Adrian Greenwald.
Memorial contributions may be given in Jean’s name to Project Hope, PO Box 125 Metropolis, IL 62960.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
