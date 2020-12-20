A donation from the Ray & Kay Eckstein Charitable Trust has funded a van that will make the office of Transitional Student Services mobile, increasing the reach and efficiency of its mission to the meet the needs of at-risk students.
The STAY van is a collaboration between Paducah Public Schools’ departments of School Nutrition and Transitional Student Services. It’s called the STAY program — School Transition Assistance for Youth, and its purpose is to meet the food and security needs of at-risk students.
The van enables Transitional Student Services coordinator Heather Anderson to have a mobile office and supply room that provides access to needed technology and supplies for at-risk students, with the elimination of transportation barriers. Anderson anticipates that increased mobility will give her the ability to reach more students.
“Because I do a lot of home visits, I am often out of the office. I plan to set up my computer and printer in the van, so if I need to print documents for birth certificates or for housing, for example, I can do that right there instead of having to go back to the office,” Anderson said.
The van also has storage shelves for supplies that students might need like clothing, toiletries or school supplies. The van will also carry grab and go meals and other food items that can be delivered to students immediately, as an extension of the Tornado Takeout program, instead of requiring that they go somewhere else to receive help. This will further ensure students are nourishing their body, as well as their mind.
— Paducah Public Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.