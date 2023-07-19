All together now! The McCracken County Public Library is hosting its final event to close out the summer reading program.
“Unity in the Community” is scheduled to take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday in the library parking lot in downtown Paducah. There will be police cars, ambulances, tractors and more for families to learn about and play in. There will be bouncy houses and slides and a dunk tank.
You may be asking yourself how is this benefiting the children?
“It’s really important that our kids understand how our community is connected and what connects them,” said library director Justin Brasher.
“This event will have fire trucks, police cars, ambulances. All the things that the kids see around our community, but never get a chance to see up close or certainly we hope they never see up close. This is their opportunity to ask questions, to learn more about what vehicles connect our city.”
The library’s goal is to connect people of all ages and to create diverse and fun relationships. At the event, each child will receive a stamp card. After visiting nine stops, the first 250 children will receive a free Kona Ice snow cone.
“If they talk to an officer and they want to learn more about law enforcement, they can get a book about what it is like to be a police officer. They can get books on EMTs, firefighters — anything they want to learn more about, we’ll have books available in the library,” Brasher said.
One mother, Emma Berry, is bringing her whole family to the event. Her kids are excited about the activities happening at the event.
“The excitement of the big trucks, which I don’t know a little kid that wouldn’t like that, but also you got to laugh with your kids, spend time to laugh with your kids — spend time connecting with them and other parents. You may meet new people and just have a good time together. That’s what summer’s about,” Berry said.
She said all children may not enjoy reading, but it’s still important to get into the habit of reading. This event is opening the minds of children to more than just the lights and sirens on the trucks.
“It’s important to read and be in books together all the time too, so even if they’re not, some of ours are not big readers, but even if they’re not a big reader themselves yet — that you’re reading to them and having adventures through books with them and it grows their vocabulary. There’s so many benefits.”
Another goal the library wants to tackle: Summer Slide. Brasher said it’s trying to keep kids’ minds sharp and not regressing during the summer.
“This helps prevent kids’ brains from going to mush over the summer. This keeps them engaged, reading, learning and taking advantage of everything we have to offer. We have comic books, regular books, we have video games. We have everything under the sun to keep our kids occupied, engaged and learning this summer,” said Brasher.
