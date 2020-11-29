Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer’s experience participating in an “Undercover Boss” episode which aired last January led him to launch a fundraiser to benefit families dealing with heart disease.
The series follows high-level executives as they come into contact with the rank-and-file of their organizations anonymously.
In the Dippin’ Dots episode, filmed in the summer of 2019 at several company locations — including Louisville and Paducah — Fischer worked alongside Bailey Richardson, a Louisville resident and student at Morehead State University, at the Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay amusement and water park.
Richardson shared a story about her brother, Devin Webb, who died two years ago in his sleep due to an undiagnosed heart condition.
Compelled by the family’s story, Fischer, through the Paducah-based flash frozen ice cream company, created the Devin Webb Foundation and launched a fundraiser to raise money for it earlier this week.
Devin Webb was a 22-year-old who played football in high school and loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Louisville Cardinals. While coping with their sudden loss, Webb’s family and friends struggled emotionally, physically and financially. Each year, approximately 647,000 Americans die from heart disease.
Richardson described her brother as “a people person, a lover and a giver. He would be so honored to know that he will be helping so many people across the nation.”
“Bailey’s story, and her family’s perseverance through this loss, is something that really stuck with me,” Fischer said. “I am honored that as a company, Dippin’ Dots is able to assist other families experiencing similar situations.”
An account of Fischer’s depiction of an unemployed man looking for a career change, the basis of the episode, appeared in The Sun on Jan. 19. A Hollywood makeup artist came to Fischer’s hotel room at 3 a.m. every morning to apply his “disguise.” It would take two hours to put on the face beard with adhesive and about an hour every evening to take everything off.
“ ‘It was a pretty intense experience, but what I found really rewarding was going out to points of presence and commerce throughout the U.S., from the West Coast, the whole way to the East Coast, for the filming,” he said.
“I would go to the parks and the locations and see people’s true love for the brand and loyalty to the product ... they didn’t know who I was, so it was a true unbiased response.”
Fischer said learning where some of the stress points exist can lead to finding solutions, and “the opportunity to have that perspective was priceless.”
Funds raised for the Devin Webb Foundation are used to provide support for families caring for loved ones with heart conditions.
Donations can be made directly online at www.gofundme.com/f/devin-webb-foundation, and will be promoted at Dippin’ Dots stores throughout the country.
