The Caldwell County Tigers had a tough Region 2 opponent for the season opener, University Heights Academy.
Despite its efforts, the Tigers took a 4-0 loss to the Blazers on the road on Monday, March 14.
The game was a scoreless pitchers duel until a walk put Easton Glover on. Glover used a series of pitches and an error to come home and break the stalemate, 1-0.
Ben Stone drove in two runs in the bottom of the fifth with a fly ball to center field, pushing the UHA lead to 3-0.
Jackson Flynn gave the Blazers its final run of the night on a line drive to right field.
One bright spot for Caldwell County was a double by Brady Holeman in the second inning.
Ian Tyler pitched UHA to victory.
The fireballer lasted five innings, allowing two hits and zero runs, while striking out 11 and walking zero.
Deonte Walls took the loss for Caldwell County. The left-hander lasted four and a third innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out four.
Logan Smiley and Holeman each had one hit to lead the Tigers.
