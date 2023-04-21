Hunters today are yelping and clucking away in the second season of Kentucky’s traditional spring turkey season, one that seems destined to represent a rebound.
This year’s opening weekend of the regular season, beginning a week ago, produced a harvest of 12,567 bearded birds statewide. That was a 49-% increase over the 8,430 birds taken on the opening weekend of the 2022 season. Nearly half again as many turkeys harvested over the initial weekend is not an upward bump that can be deemed insignificant.
Last weekend’s harvest was, indeed, 42% larger than the average opening weekend take over the past five years, the seasons of 2018 through 2022.
Statewide, turkey harvest has been down markedly since 2017, when hunters took a total of 33,016 birds over the entire 23-day season. That same year, turkeys experienced a reproductive year that was poorer than any on record as measured by Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources surveys.
State managers of the KDFWR conduct a brood survey each year. In this, anecdotal sightings weeks after the turkey nesting season are tabulated to glimpse the approximate number of poults seen with hens. The survey that year showed that the number of surviving young turkeys was at “rock bottom,” according to KDFWR turkey program coordinator Zak Danks.
Beginning the next year, the turkey harvest was down a good bit and many hunters have been concerned with a decline in turkey sightings ever since.
The stage was set for a better hunting year in 2021 when biologists compiled brood survey numbers that showed the survival of young birds that spring was much improved — once again quantified as “above average.”
On the basis of that spring hatch, Danks has been forecasting a better turkey harvest this year. He said the greater survival of ’21-hatched birds means that there should be a notably larger class of two-year-old gobblers, the tom turkeys that typically are most vocal and most aggressive in responding to hunters’ calls.
That forecast seems to have been spot on considering the apparent good fortunes of opening weekend hunters.
Despite what seems to be a turnaround from the stinker reproductive year of 2017, Danks said managers are presently involved a more turkey research than since the flock re-establishment of decades ago. The ups and downs of turkey populations make up a complex equation that nobody fully understands, and biologists seek far more data to be able to best manage Kentucky’s big birds, Danks said.
Turkey numbers are down in most of the Southeast, and some other states with worried ranks of gobbler hunters are reducing or pondering reducing their generous turkey bag limits. Danks said other states may be moving toward a long-standing spring harvest limit of two bearded turkeys, that which Kentucky has had for many years.
Danks still believes Kentucky’s spring bag limit and the sometimes-controversial scheduling of the gobbler season are “about right.” While some states are admitting that they have been killing more gobblers than the rate of reproduction can replace them, Danks thinks Kentucky is at a good place and only should adjust more tightly or delay the season’s start if and when data from research shows it necessary.
Right now, Kentucky’s turkey hunting appears to be on an upswing. Weather could determine much of the results from the remaining days of the gobbler season, but the odds seem stacked more favorably this spring.
Beyond this ongoing season, time and, hopefully, research will tell.
Turkeys hunters from first-timers to long-timers are reminded to heed special cautions of the pursuit to avoid the dark possibility of “mistaken-for-game” shooting accidents.
While mistaking another human for a turkey seems ridiculous, the nature of turkey hunting lends itself to confusion, shrouded identities and, without cautious certainty, potential lethal mistakes.
A fully camouflaged hunter making turkey calls may encounter another camo-clad hunter. When either expects to see a turkey and glimpses the other — or just a part of the other, movement with the other guy’s outline muddled by camouflage — misconception can happen. Acting then without restraint and surety can create tragedy.
The foremost safety rule to follow is to positively identify legal game before even considering shooting. The legal game for spring hunting must be a bearded turkey, so even a real turkey that appears must be assessed as a bearded one before any move to shoot.
There are other essential rules of turkey hunting conduct that will either prevent you from shooting someone else or getting shot yourself.
When you pick a calling position, set up where you can see for maybe 50 yards in all directions, and sit against a wide tree that protects you from behind.
Avoid heavy cover that keeps you from clearly seeing what may be approaching and vice versa. Be still and trust camo to keep you hidden from turkey eyes.
Don’t wear any clothing that shows red, blue or white, which occur on turkey gobblers.
Never stalk a turkey. That doesn’t work, but it’s possible to sneak up on another hunter, a danger to both of you.
If you see another hunter, don’t wave to draw his attention: You might get it in a bad way. Sit still and speak in a clear voice to identify yourself.
If a gobbler sounds off and other hunters move in first and start working it, stay away. It’s unethical to compete with somebody already working the bird, and multiple hunters after the same gobbler raises accident chances.
If using a decoy, consider carrying it draped in something of fluorescent orange, so it doesn’t look like a target.
Be the cool-headed, responsible hunter, but don’t assume anyone else is.
