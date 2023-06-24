METROPOLIS, Ill. — Throughout high school, Andrew was on the basketball team, the football team, the academic team and the soccer team. He had a 4.0 average. He even was going to the University of Kentucky on a cheerleading scholarship.
And then he threw it all away.
Growing up, Brandon Benson went through some rough times and had no one to share his feelings with. Instead, he held it all in and, before high school, was turning to drugs and alcohol to relieve the pressure.
“If you don’t talk to somebody, you’re gonna die. Go to somebody you trust to vent to,” he advised. “I stopped making decisions for myself when I was 13. I put myself in positions by choosing to do drugs and alcohol. I wasted an incredible lifetime of opportunities.”
Benson and Andrew were among the five volunteers from CenterPoint Recovery Center who were part of Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition’s Truth & Consequences: The Choice is Yours program held at Massac Junior High School on Friday, May 5.
•••
MCDAC was formed in 2012 and is a group of volunteers determined to reduce substance misuse by providing prevention and recovery education and resources to the youth and adults in the community.
Truth & Consequences is part of the prevention education program. While it began in 2018, this year marked the fourth event due to COVID-19.
MCDAC director Holly Windhorst was introduced to the program around 2017 by Clarissa Johnson, who is now with the Southern 7 Health Department. At the time, Johnson was with Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah, and Truth & Consequences was being used in western Kentucky high schools. After observing a program, Windhorst and Johnson took the idea to MJHS principal Laura Hayes.
At first, Hayes was a little leery of a program that takes a half-day of curriculum. Then, she saw it in action.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “Holly pulled it off that first year, and we wanted to keep doing it after that. The feedback from the parents was amazing. Even the kids, having to walk through the scenarios and think if that actually had to happen to them. It’s a great program. Holly Windhorst does an amazing job with it. I thinking that it’s a good program that sends them off to high school thinking a little deeper about their choices.”
•••
The eighth-graders broken into four rotating groups. One group goes to the gym where each student receives one of 40 different scenarios. The student then walks through the consequences of that scenario with their own parent, a grandparent or a volunteer. The scenario tells them each step to go through as community members are set up in stations to tell them what they can expect to happen.
Those representatives were from Community Christian Church, Metropolis; Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes, Inc.; Southern 7 Health Department; Massac Mental Health; Massac County Ambulance Service; Massac Memorial Hospital; Massac County Sheriff’s Office, Metropolis Police Department and Illinois State Police; Massac County Probation; Massac County State’s Attorney; Massac County Circuit Court; and Massac County High School.
“It takes 50 to 60 volunteers to come out and do the event,” Windhorst said. “I appreciate everybody coming out and helping with that. We had the community partner volunteers and a lot of parent volunteers. We also had a lot of parents show up to walk through it with their kids. That was great. All the feedback I’ve heard has been positive.”
Following the scenario exercise, the group then goes to a debriefing held by Massac Mental Health. In addition, MCDAC Youth Advisory Council members spoke to or intermingled with the eighth-graders, letting them know there’s a group they can be involved in the coming school year if they’re interested in being involved in prevention.
•••
Meanwhile, another group is listening to CenterPoint volunteers “telling them our life stories — where we’ve come from, where we’re at today and how drugs has impacted our life,” Benson said. “I hope they can see our decisions landed us where we’re at. That they open up to people and not stuff their feelings. … A lot of us come from broken homes, and we want to give back and see these kids make better decisions than we made.”
Windhorst said CenterPoint has been involved since the beginning. “It helps bring it back around to people who’ve been in those scenarios and they can tell them how it turned out,” she said.
This was the first time for Jordan Strong, MCDAC recovery coordinator, to experience Truth & Consequences.
“I think it’s wonderful for the kids to get to see the process of how it all works. I really think it’s great to have the people from CenterPoint having really lived it and be able to share. That’s a real person standing there they can have that reality check with,” she said.
•••
A fourth group learns about the dangers of vaping from Dr. Jonathan Walters, medical director and primary care provider for Massac Memorial Hospital’s Massac Medical Center.
Walters has been a part of Truth & Consequences since its beginning. He said his approach is to “educate, provide information so they can make their own decision” about vaping, juuling or electronic cigarette use and “how they can avoid it in their life. I want to educate them so they make their right decision for what’s best for their own life.”
While his presentation provided a history of the vaping industry, it also took a look at what vaping consists of. “I think they like the science,” Walters said. “They like the why. I’ve found that giving them that ‘why’ is more than just saying ‘It’s bad for you, you shouldn’t.’ ”
And that’s one reason why he keeps coming back to Truth & Consequences.
“I like education. I like youth. I like making sure they’re making decisions because educated youth are educated adults,” he said. “A lot of times people make mistakes that they didn’t even know would be a mistake, so they don’t know what the next step or decision should be. They don’t know that today’s decision is tomorrow’s consequence, good or bad. Having them be educated helps them make better decisions.”
And that’s one reason why Hayes looks forward to Truth & Consequences day each year.
“It works, and these kids need to hear these things. They need to be faced with these scenarios,” she said. “I think that it’s a good program that sends them off to high school thinking a little deeper about their choices. I hope it makes a good impact.”
•••
Robin Newcomb, ER manager at Massac Memorial Hospital, explained that through their display, which included chest tubes, a sexual assault kit, a bone drill, various pictures and a bodybag, along with what they say about the presented scenario, “we don’t want to frighten them, but we want to get through to them enough so they understand this is real and it could very easily happen,” she said.
Participating since the first year, she’s seen how students in each progressive year “know a lot more about some of this stuff than they did when we first started doing it. But then, there’s so much stuff they haven’t been educated on. They don’t know that one fentanyl pill could be the end of their life. Or, how it’s more important for their friend to be mad at you and alive than to be dead because they’ve told their parents something their friend is doing. We try to make them understand.”
And that’s why she keeps coming back. “I feel like it’s important,” Newcomb said. “I enjoy the kids. You can tell when you’ve said something to them that they either hadn’t thought about it or that something clicks and hopefully they’ll remember that and it’ll make them a little bit safer. … This is a great thing.”
Lauren Reames is a Massac County probation officer. “I think it’s a good idea for the kids to know this is what could happen if you break the law. Hopefully, we encourage them not to do that with this program,” she said.
Robert Newman, crisis program director with Massac Mental Health, observed that the program is “helping the kids understand that their choices and actions, even if sometimes unintended, might have consequences, and it helps them see that we’re here to help them in the community.”
Terry Foster, who is now a lawyer but served as Massac County Circuit judge for 26 years before retiring in 2008, saw how the eighth-graders took the exercise “fairly seriously. Even though the scenario may not be something they’d do in real life, talking to some of the kids, you can see the wheels are turning, and it gets them to think. A lapse in judgement can cause you a lifetime of trouble.”
Robbin McDaniel, a MCDAC board member, said that was one of the goals when they decided to take on Truth & Consequences.
“The way we’ve always looked at it is if by going through these scenarios we can keep one student from making a bad decision, it’s very worthwhile to do it,” said McDaniel, who is the Massac Memorial Hospital philanthropy manager and medical staff coordinator. “We’ve always gotten great feedback from the school, the kids, the parents who are involved. I think it makes the kids think that they shouldn’t do this because there are consequences for it.”
Typically in the scenarios, the first community participant students go see is Massac County High School principal Parker Windhorst because the scenario is something that will lead to a two-day suspension or expulsion.
“I think kids by nature push the envelope, and it’s always the parent or the adult’s job to show them what could happen to them,” he said. “There are some kids who’ll hear that, and it’ll help them make a better choice, but there’s always been kids who decide ‘experience is the best teacher, nobody can tell me what to do.’ I think it’s good to expose young people to something like this, especially as they’re about to transition into a very big pond. I think it could help them make better choices. Some of them are going to have to go through that experience themselves, but I think it’s a deterrent for some. It sure doesn’t hurt.
“This event is educating young people, especially in this aspect,” Windhorst concluded. “You can never do too much. You can never have too much information.”
