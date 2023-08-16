The Trigg County Wildcats have the same thing in mind as most schools; win a district championship. Going 7-4 last season, the athletic bunch was on track to do just that. They started off hot, winning their first six games straight before falling to Paducah Tilghman. This time around, they look to keep that winning streak going and claim that district title.
“You’ve got a six-team district this year, so two teams aren’t going to make the playoffs so you’ve got to come to play each and every game when it comes to district play,” Trigg County head coach Chris Ezell said. “I feel like it’s a district where anybody can beat anybody, so if you don’t show up to play there’s a chance you’ll get beat.”
Leading the charge to that hopeful district title is quarterback Jerimyah Sheare. As backup for the past two seasons under Jacob Wease, the upcoming senior has learned a lot and is ready for starting reps of his own. Last season he went 12 of 36 passing for 182 total yards and two touchdown receptions playing crucial minutes when graduated QB Wease was out.
“Jerimyah stepped into some sports when Jacob went down so he’s going to step right in,” Ezell said. “He’s had a great offseason; he got going this winter and had a great spring practice.”
Coach Ezell looks forward to seeing what his new starting play caller will do this season as a more dynamic QB able to run the ball himself just as well as he can throw it. Last season, Shearer took care of 195 yards on his feet over 44 rush attempts and collected a touchdown.
Last season the Wildcats had a team collective 2,069 rushing yards and 2,283 passing yards.
Looking to snag what Shearer can throw will be senior Jhaden Vaughn. The star wide receiver hauled in 862 yards last season on 39 receptions with nine resulting touchdowns.
After their early playoff exit to Hart County on November 4, Ezell said his team got right back to work after the high school Thanksgiving break. They took the 43-36 loss as motivation to come back for the 2023 season stronger than ever.
“We saw other teams in our district continuing to press on and making playoff runs so we felt like as soon as we got back from Thanksgiving break that we needed to get to it,” Coach Ezell said. “We’ve been in the weight room, working on skill work and things like that and we probably had the best spring practice that we’ve had in the three years I’ve been at Trigg, so we feel really good about the work we’ve put in to this point.”
From a defensive standpoint, Coach Ezell is looking for his team to be more aggressive this season. He believes the added athleticism from his defensive players as a whole will pay off down the stretch.
Looking to start things off on a high note, the Wildcats will open the season by hosting the Murray Tigers, a team they edged out narrowly last season with a 35-34 win. That contest gets underway on August 19 before taking a two week away stand at Barren County and Fort Campbell.
