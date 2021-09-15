Traffic stop leads to drug charges

A Monday traffic stop led to three individuals being arrested on various drug charges.
Caldwell County Deputy Evan Head observed a vehicle on Ky. 91 crossing the center line multiple times around 7:43 p.m. Head conducted a traffic stop to check on the welfare of the driver. Upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The three occupants of the vehicle were removed and further investigation of the source of the odor produced a quantity of marijuana being located in the vehicle along with several grams of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected heroin, digital scales, a large quantity of plastic baggies, smoking pipes and several other items of drug paraphernalia.
All three subjects in the vehicle were taken into custody and charged with the following criminal charges.
• Breauna A. Moon, 23, of Princeton, was charged with reckless driving, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree — methamphetamine and no insurance.
• Brandon Beverly, 27, of Benton, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree — methamphetamine.
• Deanalan D. D. Stormoen, 27, of Marion, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, first degree — methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance, first degree — heroin.
All three subjects were lodged in the Caldwell County jail. Deputy Head was assisted on scene by Deputy Chad Hawkins and the Princeton Police Department.
