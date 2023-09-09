PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to change signal phasing at six intersections along a section of U.S. 45-Business/Kentucky Avenue in Paducah starting Friday, Sept. 8.
KYTC District 1 said in a Friday release about 5,000 vehicles travel this section of U.S. Kentucky Avenue each day, but traffic numbers along a section of it were low. Because of this, traffic signals will be placed in red flashing mode between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. each day and should be considered all-way stops.
The cabinet said it hopes the traffic change will be beneficial to overnight drivers.
Drivers will see the changes at Kentucky Avenue intersections with the following roads: South 6th Street, South 7th Street, South 9th Street, Walter Jetton Boulevard, South 21st Street, and South 25th Street.
