Tony McClelland, 25, of Paducah, the father of Kelton, Addie and Bella, left this earth surrounded by family at Baptist Health Paducah, on Monday Feb. 7, 2022.
If you were blessed to meet King Tony, you knew he was the life of any party. From the laughs he created to the smiles he spread wherever he went. He LOVED LSU, and would defend them to the end. His smile was contagious, and the loud laugh we’ll never forget. His children were his life, and he’d have done anything for them. He was loyal, dedicated and a show up kind of guy. Nothing and no one will be the same, in King Tony’s own words, “Hey Cuz!”
Tony is survived by his parents, Smilja Balderas and Chad McClelland; his son, Kelton Anthony Randolph; daughters, Adelina Fe McClelland and Aylanna Ariabella Kae McClelland; sisters, Courtney Balderas, Journee McClelland, Chasity and Zoe Beth; brother, Kaleb McClelland; Apa, Mike Balderas; granny, Darcey Guardiola; granny, Debbie Otey; best friend and cousin, Dylan Randolph; several aunts and uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Balderas Family Cemetery, 4151 Mann Lake Road, Metropolis. A visitation with the family will be held from 1-1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikins
