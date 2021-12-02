Tony J. Ragain, 55, of Metropolis, passed away at his home Sunday, November 28, 2021, from complications associated with diabetes.
Services, December 3, 2021, at Aikins Farmer Funeral Home, 70 Jon Street, Metropolis, IL 62960. Visitation, noon till 4 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following.
Tony loved dogs. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the non-profit, Project Hope Humane Society, 1698 W. 10th St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lillian Ragain; his brother, David; and stepbrother, Paul Meyer.
He is survived by his brother, Scott, and his wife, Martina; nephews, Luke, Benjamin, and Nathan Ragain; stepmother, Bonnie Ragain; and stepsister, Terry Fick.
Tony lived on his own self-reliant terms. He knew exactly what he wanted from life. He was gentle, kind, and generous…ever ready with a warm smile, a laugh, and a heartfelt ‘hello’. He taught himself to weld, do mechanic work, and turn unwanted items into something of value to him.
He would want our family to say, “thank you” to those who reciprocated that kindness, who gave him their friendship. You know who you are. Our family thanks the many years of friendship shown him by Mr. Harry Scott, Randolph Scott, and Tyrone Scott. You meant the world to him.
