ARLINGTON — Tommy McGee, 81, of Arlington, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Tommy was born in Arlington on January 23, 1939, to the late Thomas “Boots” McGee and Carrie Burge McGee. He was married to Barbara Jeter McGee for 60 years. Tommy was a farmer and worked for 56 years as a gravedigger for local funeral homes, digging each by hand. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Barbara Jeter McGee; four daughters, Jean Lemons of Bardwell, Diane Redford of Clinton, Kellie Stinson of Arlington, and Kristi Pharis of Arlington; one son, Mike McGee of Arlington; one sister, Hilda Cannon of Arlington; one brother, Buford McGee of Burkley; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Pat Chaney; and two brothers, Kenny McGee and Gary McGee.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mr. Tommy McGee will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to leave your hug, a message for the family, or light a candle.
