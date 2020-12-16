Tim “Big Tim” Palmer, 55, of Mayfield, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at Christian Care Center in Kuttawa.
He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and an employee of Lamb’s Earthmoving.
He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Pat Palmer of Mayfield; and one sister, Tracy Hicks of Mayfield.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Pete and Louise Farris; paternal grandparents, B.W. and Mary Palmer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Howard Copeland will officiate. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Friends may call 5 — 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
