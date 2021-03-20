Paducah Tilghman High School senior Jenna Price was recently awarded a National Medal from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for her art portfolio entitled “Growth and Loss of Identity.”
Out of 230,000 entries from across the country, 2,000 works of art and writing received national medals this year.
Price was honored with a Silver Medal award. She was one of 19 students in the commonwealth of Kentucky to receive an award.
