Under the direction of new head coach Melvin Cunningham, the Murray High Tigers are looking forward to many successful Friday nights on the gridiron. Cunningham comes to Murray with many years of football experience both at the coaching level and the playing level. Most recently he coached at Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio for the past eight years where he led his teams to six playoff appearances and a 26-7 record. As a player Cunningham suited up at Marshall University in Huntington, WV and with the Miami Dolphins at the professional level.
New to western Kentucky, Cunningham says the welcome he has received from Murray and the Tiger community has been great and says he knew from the beginning that the community loves their football.
“The welcome has been great,” Cunningham said. “The excitement is always high when you first get to a new place, but it has stayed high the entire offseason.”
With a fresh pair of eyes, Cunningham is excited about what he is seeing from his new team and is expecting great things from the Tigers.
“We have progressed well this offseason. Anytime you go from a single wing option attack to spreading the field and doing some of the things that we do it’s going to be a process,” Cunningham said. “I think we are a little ahead of the curve but we still have some week we need to do to get ready for Trigg County.”
Murray has been a run-dominant team for years. Just last season the Tigers put up 3,469 total yards of rushing offense while the pass game only had 618 yards. And, while their new coach is a fan of the run game, he is more focused on using the entire length and width of the field in a variety of different ways.
“We’ve got a dynamic duo in Jeremiah Jones and Zavion Carman, they are two of the best players in western Kentucky,” Coach Cunningham said. “Jeremiah has already picked up two division one scholarships and there’s not a player I’ve ever coached that’s like Zavion Carman. That kid is special. He is intelligent on both ends of the football field, he’s not just good, he’s special.”
Cunningham says his roster runs deep with talent at every position and his coaching staff is hard at work in making sure they are utilizing each kid in the right position on the field.
With a team motto of “We Hunt Together,” the Tigers are on the hunt for wins every Friday night. Last season they posted an even 6-6 record which included a 27-21 playoff win against Butler County before falling to Mayfield in the second round.
They open their 2023 campaign against the Trigg County Wildcats, a team they narrowly lost by just one points to last season and as they get back to ‘Hunting Together,’ they have their eyes set on getting their revenge and starting their season off with a win on the road.
Their first home contest will be the always highly anticipated Crosstown Classic against their neighboring Calloway County Lakers which is set for August 25 at 7 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
