After losing to Trigg County 56-51 early in the season, Jabrion Spikes scored 35 points to lead the Caldwell County Tigers over the Wildcats, 66-40, on Feb. 14.
Spikes also had nine rebounds and five assists to add to the night’s stats.
Xavier Bumphus’ 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Tigers up 17-12 going into the second quarter. Kendric Adams hit back-to-back buckets in the opening seconds of the second frame to put the Wildcats within two points, 17-15. By halftime, Caldwell County had extended its lead to 32-25.
Spikes scored nine straight in the third quarter to make it a 43-32 ball game, entering the final quarter.
The Tigers outscored the Wildcats 21-6 in the final frame with Blake Vivrette finishing the 64-38 ball game out with a 3-pointer from downtown.
Demarius Thompson scored 10 points and had five rebounds, and Vivrette came off the bench to add seven points.
Caldwell County outperformed Trigg County in all areas except for free throws.
The Wildcats, who shot 10-for-12 from the line had three players who finished the night 100%. Adams was 5-for-5, Hunter Reynolds was 4-for-4, and Khyran Vaughn was 1-for-1. Caldwell shot 12-for-16 for the night with Elijah Shaheen and Thompson both shooting 2-for-2, while Spikes was 8-for-11.
Caldwell used a balanced approach defensively to out-rebound Trigg 34-24.
While none of the Tigers broke double figures, Spikes cleared nine, Dewey Riley pulled down eight, and Bumphus collected seven.
Of Trigg County’s 24 rebounds, Kyrhan Vaughn had 10.
Caldwell was sure handed and in control, committing just four turnovers for the night compared to Trigg County with 18 slip-ups. Caldwell County converted 10 of those turnovers into 20 points in the second half, contributing to the 26 point final margin.
