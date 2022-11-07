The Hopkinsville Tigers rallied from 17 down to score 24 unanswered points in the second half of Friday night’s first round Class 4A Playoff game at Franklin-Simpson as they escaped with their fourth straight victory by a score of 24-17 over the Wildcats and advanced to the second round.
The first half saw miscues on both sides of the ball for the Tigers and some bad breaks that sent them to the locker room down 17-0 at halftime. But going in the second half, it was all Tigers as the defense held the Wildcats offense off the scoreboard while the Tigers offense piled up 24 straight points to claw back from the 17-point deficit and emerge victorious.
“I think early on one of the points of emphasis with playing a wing-T team is you can’t press, you know that they’re going to have offensive success and you just don’t want to get into that mode where you’re trying to press to make a play because you kind of get overwhelmed with it, and so for us we just told them ‘you’re not going to go out there and have a 17-point play, you just gotta run the offense, do what we’re supposed to do, we gotta play cleaner’ but I thought defensively we played tremendous all game,” HHS coach Marc Clark said. “The first half we set them up on short fields offensively and they were able to convert points on, but coach Lopez and the defensive staff did a tremendous job. Offensively we just had to clean up some of our execution and just start playing better.”
For the second round, the Tigers will hit the road once again as they take on the Logan County Cougars (10-1) with kickoff set for 7 p.m. as the Cougars claimed their sixth straight victory Friday night at home in their first round playoff game defeating the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots by a score of 35-14. The previous meeting between the two schools was back in week six of this season on Friday Sept. 23 at Logan County as the Tigers fell short to the Cougars 49-28.
Hopkinsville is fired up as they look to take what they learned in that game and since then in the rest of the season to come away with an upset victory and advance to the third round.
Hopkinsville quarterback Zach Moss went 17 for 30 on passing attempts for 266 yards and one touchdown. Devin Coleman had four rushing attempts for eight yards and one touchdown while Treston Kay had eight pass receptions for 160 yards receiving and one touchdown. While Moss, Coleman and Kay were key players when it came to the team’s scoring plays, it was a full team effort in their come from behind victory to push them into round two.
Clark touched on Kay’s performance calling it a career night coming in as a sophomore and having well over 100 yards receiving and thought that he had just a huge night.
“Everybody, everybody stepped up and made plays when they had to and I just couldn’t be prouder of the group, obviously when you lose a weapon on both sides like Daisjuan Mercer, other guys are going to have to focus and step up, and that’s what we did,” Clark said.
