Coming off of a 5-6 record and losing just seven athletes to graduation, the Caldwell County Tigers are in a prime spot to succeed in 2023. Pair that with the return of head coach Aaron McClung, and the upcoming season should be a fun one for Tiger and football fans alike.
The Tigers started off the 2022 season on a bumpy start, posting four straight losses before coming out victorious over Ballard Memorial. Despite a loss to Mayfield, the Tigers were able to turn things around from there, as they went 3-0 in the next three games to defeat Fort Campbell, Murray and Trigg before being eliminated in the playoffs by McLean County.
Heading into his junior year, quarterback Luke Parker will look to add to his seven touchdowns from last season and break the 1,000 yard passing mark in the season. Last season the then sophomore tallied 982 passing yards and committed just seven interceptions and seven touchdowns. He was also second on the team in rushing yards with 77 on 56 carries and added another two touchdowns.
Jack Roach and Ethan Ramage also found themselves under center at different points throughout the season, proving that the Tigers have multiple threats at the QB position if and when needed.
The loss of leading rusher Jamus Carneyhan and leading receiver Xavier Bumphus take away 1,302 total yards of offense from last season, giving up-and-coming talent plenty of yards for themselves this year.
On the defensive side of the ball, look for senior Camden Woford and junior Gus Fox to continue their dominance as last season’s second and third best tacklers with a combined 131 between the two of them.
The Tigers open up their 2023 campaign with a pair of away games starting out with a trip to Hopkins County Central on August 18 followed by Madisonville-North Hopkins on August 25. Their home opener will be against Union County on September 1.
