While the jury is still out on Lyon County’s biggest summer celebration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Eddyville Founders Day, a popular patriotic show will continue at Lake Barkley — with restrictions.
Thunder Over Eddy Bay will take place on Independence Day. While the fireworks above will sparkle as always, it will not look quite the same on the ground. There will be no vendors, concessions or inflatables for the kids.
“The parking lot will be closed,” said Eddy Creek Marina owner Mandy Carney. “We are definitely thankful we are able to have some type of fireworks, but we are all looking forward to the day we can get back to normal.”
The show will be restricted due to public health concerns and guidelines in the midst of the outbreak.
Carney said the display will be viewable from boats at the marina and on the lake, as well as areas around Eddy Bay. But with the parking lot cordoned off, there will be few places ashore with a clear sightline to the show.
The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Meantime, Eddyville Mayor John Choat said the city council at its July 6 meeting will consider whether to move forward with Founders Day.
