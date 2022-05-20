Over the next two to three weeks, Kentucky’s deer population should expand substantially.
The population can be expected to grow by thousands of little bitty whitetails with the bulk of the year’s new fawn crop.
The last week of May and the first couple of weeks of June is the period when most adult does give birth, the results of the primary fall breeding period, the “rut” that peaks in early to mid-November. There is earlier and later mating, but the vast majority of breeding and, consequently, the birthing of fawns is concentrated into a brief period.
Nature packs fawning into a relatively short time — most newborn deer produced essentially at once — for survival advantages. Some of the vulnerable fawns will succumb to predators, but the predators can’t get them all when the births are jammed into a brief window of opportunity.
A whitetail doe’s gestation time is about 210 days from when she is bred. The breeding time is determined by the doe in relation to hormonal changes triggered by the shortening length of daylight, the photo period, in the autumn. That gestation time atop the breeding time works out to bring on new fawns at about the optimum time.
That means baby deer are born late enough in the spring for there to be lots of cover on the ground in which fawns can hide and plenty of food to nourish the nursing does and the young whitetails when they convert to vegetation to complement and replace mothers’ milk.
But it is advantageous for fawns to be born early enough to allow them to grow large to be resilient to survive in the harder times of winter coming months from now.
Nature has this timing thing pretty well worked out, making white-tailed deer the standard large herbivore across most of eastern North America and beyond.
Newborn fawns will develop quickly. The average newborn fawn will only weigh five or six pounds. By the first frost, it might weigh 45-60 pounds.
The new fawn is chestnut brown flecked with white spots that create a surprisingly good camouflage. Combined with a near total lack of scent, the camouflage allows a fawn to hide to avoid predators.
That’s necessary, because the first three weeks to a month of a fawn’s life are a time of high risk of being killed and eaten. It takes that long for a fawn to become mobile enough to travel with its mother. It will be about six weeks before the baby deer has the running speed and agility to escape pursuing predators.
Compared to, say, human development, those survival abilities in deer are amazing.
Until it can flee, a fawn mainly lies in place, often head down, hoping no predator finds it. Appropriately, the mother doe doesn’t stay with her baby. She visits it only briefly at intervals to nurse the youngster, but having scent herself and being more visible, she doesn’t linger with the fawn and risk drawing predators to it.
The first time a doe gives birth, typically at age 2, she drops a single fawn. Thereafter the doe typically delivers twins. A doe with twins usually places them in separate hiding places near each other. Avoiding the stereotypical “putting all your eggs in the same basket,” new fawns are separated so if a predator kills one, the other may endure.
Does staying away from fawns sometimes get the new deer in trouble with well-intending humans. A lone fawn is sometimes mistaken for being abandoned or orphaned, leading people to “rescue” them, which usually has the opposite effect.
Any fawn taken in this manner is robbed the chance of growing up as a wild deer — when it likely would have been just fine if the meddling humans had just left nature to its own methods. An “abandoned” fawn in many cases will have a mother hiding nearby, waiting for intruding humans to go away.
It is worth mentioning that taking a seemingly lonesome fawn in these circumstances is both a violation of law as well as ruination of a wild deer.
It may seem cruel to ignore a vulnerable fawn by itself, but that’s the way nature works. Leave the deer to their own business and the baby most likely will be just fine. The quicker you get away from it, the quicker mama doe can do her necessary tending.
The only time that a “rescue” is justified is when it is clear that the mother doe has been eliminated and can’t tend to a fawn, as in when the maternal deer has been hit on a highway or otherwise destroyed. Even then, there’s a question of which doe is tending which fawn.
Even in these rare cases, the only people who can legally take charge of deer fawns are licensed wildlife rehabilitators.
Deer are doing nature’s bidding to reproduce right now, and the best thing we can do to provide their best odds of success are to leave them alone.
Meanwhile, we might restrain the free-ranging activities of dogs that might kill or injure vulnerable fawns.
Coyotes, non-native predators here, are deer fawns’ worst nightmare. Research shows that a significant part of the annual fawn crop goes down the gullets of coyotes.
If you really want to help those vulnerable fawns, see to it that the occasional coyote meets an early demise.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
