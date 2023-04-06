Thomas H. Black Sr., 85, of Villa Grove, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.
Tom was born on Sept. 19, 1937, in Mattoon to Henry and Ethel (Fisher) Black. He married Margaret King on Jan. 28, 1956 in Metropolis; she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Thomas (Sherry) Black Jr. and Shelly (Darby) Kilber; three grandchildren, Kristin (Jay) Goff, Jeremie (Jessica) Kilber, and Melissa (Chad) Price; five great-grandchildren, Cole Price, Cooper Price, Karlie Kilber, Kadence Goff and Makayla Goff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Tom was a railroader for 40 years. He worked for C&EI, Missouri Pacific, then finally for Union Pacific before he retired. Once retired, he began working for Illini FS, Super Lawn, and then at the Tri-City Country Club in Villa Grove as the greenskeeper.
He was an avid fisherman and loved to travel to different states to fish; his favorite being Tennessee. Tom and his wife Margaret went to Lake Placid, Florida, every winter for 15 years. They loved to travel together and visited every state in the U.S. except for four.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Villa Grove. The funeral service and burial followed at Villa Grove Cemetery with Mike Zylstra officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church in Villa Grove.
